Firefighters to host public meeting about Little Mountain Park fuel mitigation

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

The Salmon Arm Fire Department is inviting the public to a meeting to discuss a fuel mitigation project taking place in Little Mountain Park.

The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7. Attendees will meet at room 100 in city hall.

"This is your chance to learn more about the measures being taken to enhance wildfire safety in our community, and to have your questions answered by our dedicated firefighting team," the city said in a statement.

The meeting will cover topics including fuel mitigation strategies, fire prevention tips, emergency preparedness and community engagement.