Shuswap pizzeria owner offers free meals, says no one should go hungry in Sorrento

Photo: Frankie's Pizza

A local pizzeria is taking a stand to say no one should go hungry in Sorrento.

Frankie’s Pizza has launched a new initiative where meals are paid for in advance and receipts are pinned up on a cork board in the restaurant.

Anyone who is hungry is encouraged to bring one of the receipts up to the counter to enjoy a free hot meal courtesy of Frankie’s Pizza.

Restaurant owner Dave (Frankie) Warsing told Castanet it was important for him to give back.

“Man, I've been on the street one time when I was younger. I've gotten hungry before, and it's not cool. I got food here. I don't have much money, but I got food so I can give back that way.”

The new idea was announced on a facebook post that was extremely well received around the Shuswap with nearly a hundred positive comments from locals.

"This little town, you know, seems to stick up for everybody and help each other out as much as they can," Warsing said. "I love it. So I just want to keep this going.”

Warsing has embarked on a similar initiative this past summer. During the Bush Creek East wildfires, his restaurant gave away free meals to anyone that was evacuated.

“That was crazy with wildfires and people coming home, when they lost their homes," he said.

"Really, what can I offer? I have food. …I don’t have any skills to build a house or help anybody out but I can feed them."

Frankie’s Pizza has been serving pizza and pasta in Sorrento since 1995.