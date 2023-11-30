Headway rocks Salmon Arm concert to benefit Wildfire Recovery

Photo: Jim Cooperman

A Shuswap wildfire relief benefit concert brought in $3,000, organizers say.

Local band Headway played to a packed room and enthusiastic crowd at the Song Sparrow Hall.

Made up of musicians from around the Okanagan and Shuswap, Headway guitarist John Noseworthy said: “We had the crowd rockin' and everybody was having some fun.”

“And just a great spirited community ... it was amazing to be part of that. Like nothing was getting these people down. It was wonderful.”

The concert raised funds for the Shuswap Community Foundation emergency response fund for wildfire relief.

It was organized by the Celebrate Shuswap Society.

The fund provides aid to community organizations in the areas most affected by the devastating Bush Creek East wildfire to help communities rebuild and recover in the face of disaster.

The fund is especially focused on providing ongoing support for sustained food security, shelter and community recovery.

For more information on the fund, visit the Shuswap Community Foundation website.