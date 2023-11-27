Salmon Arm Fair announces summer schedule change

Photo: Salmon Arm Fair

The Salmon Arm Fair is 'moo-ving' on up in the calendar

The community agricultural fair is foregoing its usual September weekend and instead will celebrate its 125th anniversary Aug. 23-25.

"What better way to celebrate summer in the Shuswap than to include the beloved, family-oriented Salmon Arm Fair?" says manager Jim McEwan.

"It's a perfect time to present our annual celebration – families are preparing for the end of the summer; friends are visiting from out of town looking for fun activities, and the weather will be perfect."

The 55+ Games are coming to Salmon Arm starting Sept. 10 and will be using the fairground for equine events necessitating a change of dates for the fair.

The recent announcement of the Roots and Blues music festival moving to July opened up an August weekend, giving the Salmon Arm Fair the perfect opportunity to move to summer.

In a press release, Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association president Steven DeBoer says: "In less than 10 short months, we look forward to welcoming guests back to our grounds to rekindle memories, establish new traditions and experience the fair we all love – all while enjoying the pleasant late-August climate."

The fair has seen excellent attendance since canceling for 2020 and 2021, but organizers are still looking forward to introducing the heritage fair to a new audience of summer visitors.

Organizers anticipate more families attending on the Friday and Sunday since they will no longer conflict with students starting the new school year.