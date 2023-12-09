North Okanagan-Shuswap School District trustees will get 6.9 per cent pay hike

Photo: SD83

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District trustees are getting a raise.

According to the School District 83 policy, trustee remuneration is to be reviewed annually and an adjustment may be made to the base remuneration amount only, effective Dec. 1 of each year.

The adjustment will reflect the BC Consumer Price Index change from the previous year. Accordingly, the board had a motion to adjust the trustee annual remuneration.

Secretary Treasurer Dale Culler walked the Board through the 2022 consumer price index, which showed BC to be at 6.9 per cent.

The board passed a motion that the remuneration be increased by the 2022 BC Consumer Price Index rate of 6.9 per cent effective Dec. 1, 2023.

Vice Chair Corryn Grayston also wanted to discuss rural zone stipends, which is part of the policy, and that will be brought forward to the December Board of Education meeting