Salmon Arm sports complex roof found to be structurally unsafe when snow accumulates

Photo: Google Street View

The City of Salmon Arm has announced it will be closing the SASCU Indoor Memorial Sports Complex as soon as the first snowfall arrives.

According to the city, a preliminary engineering study was conducted and concerns were raised about the structural integrity of the building's roof when under the burden of a snowpack.

The report states the existing roof does not have the capacity to support the current design when loaded with snow. In addition, the design of the roof makes removing snow difficult and costly.

"Under these circumstances, it is not financially or operationally viable to keep the facility open when there is snow on the roof," the City of Salmon Arm wrote in a Facebook post.

“The overall safety and well-being of the users of our facilities is, and will always be, the priority of the city and the Shuswap Recreation Society.”

The SASCU Indoor Memorial Sports Complex is an indoor turf field facility which provides an indoor space for community sports during the cold winter months.

The city says it recognizes closing this facility will have an impact on community recreation groups, and they are committed to helping these groups find alternatives to support their continued operation.

The city will be commissioning a more detailed structural review of the facility in the coming weeks.