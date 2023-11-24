North Shuswap residents demand answers for Bush Creek wildfire response

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

Sparks flew Thursday night at a public meeting on the wildfires that devastated the North Shuswap this past summer.

Residents are demanding answers over what some claim was a BC Wildfire Service back burn that got out of hand during the Bush Creek East wildfire.

About 300 North Shuswap residents attended the meeting in Celista, said CSRD director Jay Simpson.

Residents signed a letter listing complaints about how the fire was handled.

"I think it went really good," said Simpson. "The community. I mean, obviously, they're a bit charged, but they really kept it in hand last night. There was some, you know, a few good questions. And certainly, the presentation was very thorough and did lay out the ... the facts as we know them. So, I think that the meeting went well."

Lee Creek resident Jim Cooperman made a presentation on the BCWS response.

That included findings from a report by wildfire expert Bruce Morrow on the controlled burn above Lee Creek on Aug. 17.

It claims BC Wildfire Service conducted the burn without a proper fireguard in place and despite a weather forecast calling for a shift in wind direction that caused it to burn out of control.

BCWS said in August the burn was conducted to remove fuels between North Shuswap communities and the wildfire, which was more than 40,000 hectares in size.

The wildfire swept through Lee Creek, Scotch Creek, Celista and Magna Bay on Aug. 18, after the wind change.

Cooperman has submitted complaints to the Forest Practices Board, which is conducting an independent investigation.

The CSRD estimated 176 structures were destroyed and 50 were partially destroyed.

North Shuswap resident Mark Taggart was at the meeting.

"The evidence that Jim has right now shows that the Bush Creek East and Adams Lake East fires never merged. There's unburnt forest between the two," Taggert said.

"it's just a lot of misinformation that we were given along the way."

He said Cooperman's research has "debunked some of the statements that were made by BC Wildfire."

Taggart said he's like to see an inquiry and reform within BCWS.

"You know, I remember when I was a kid, 40 years ago, B.C. was number one in the world. ...Other countries would look to B.C. for forest fire help and forest firefighting technology and methods.

"We've lost our way. We really, really have. It's happened with Monte Creek. It’s happened in Lytton, it's happened here now. It's all over the place. It's not just the North Shuswap that has suffered from this. And it comes down to when is enough enough?”

The full letter of complaints can be found on a change.org petition titled Shuswap Firestorm - Last Straw and the full presentation from Jim Cooperman will be posted on YouTube in the coming week.