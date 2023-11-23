Travel trailer goes up in flames outside Chase

Photo: Castanet file photo

A wood stove chimney was found to be the cause of a travel trailer inferno outside Chase.

Chase RCMP on patrol spotted a large fire in the woods off the Trans-Canada Highway west of Chase on Nov. 14.

Police say the trailer was fully engulfed in flames when they came upon it.

The lone occupant of the trailer escaped the fire with just the clothes on her back.

Adams Lake Fire Department responded to the scene and prevented the fire from spreading into the forest.

The cause of the fire was determined to be the chimney of a wood stove that was the heat source inside the trailer.