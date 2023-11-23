Armed home invasion turns out to be Halloween hallucination

Photo: Castanet file photo

A woman told police a group of people wielding guns and wearing Halloween costumes was breaking into her home in Anglemont – but Chase RCMP found no crime committed.

Medication may be to blame.

Chase RCMP responded to a call about a break and enter in progress about midnight on Nov. 13.

The woman said she was out of town but was watching the break-in via video surveillance.

She described a group of 10 people wearing Halloween costumes and wielding guns, loading up her valuables and preparing to leave.

Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy says when officers arrived, they found the premises undisturbed.

Police spoke with neighbours and confirmed that no one had been seen at the property.

When police followed up with the caller, they learned she had recently had surgery and was on medication that may have led to her confusion.

The caller was thankful for the RCMP's efforts and invited them to join her for coffee and bread when she returns home, says Kennedy.