Man held in walk-in cooler in alleged kidnapping and assault in Shuswap

Photo: Castanet file photo

A Celista man claims he was kidnapped, assaulted and held in a walk-in cooler for hours.

Chase RCMP say they received a delayed report of an assault that allegedly occurred on Nov. 2.

The victim says he was “taken” by an acquaintance and transported to a rural property, where he was assaulted before being held in a walk-in cooler type structure for several hours, says Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

The victim told police he was later released, and he walked home.

The man was taken to hospital for assessment, says Kennedy.

RCMP obtained photographs and statements, spoke with possible witnesses and visited the location where the victim claims he was held.

Officers were unable to find any evidence to support the man's story.