Police recover trailer full of felines after cats seen falling from moving vehicle

Photo: Castanet file photo

It was a near cat-astrophe in the Shuswap when concerned motorists called police over multiple felines falling from a moving trailer.

Chase RCMP responded to multiple calls about a suspicious flat-deck truck hauling a travel trailer on Squilax Anglemont Road Sunday afternoon.

"Disturbingly, callers reported that cats were falling out of the trailer while it was in motion," says Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

Police located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped up, says Kennedy.

Officers chose not to initiate a chase due to risk to the public.

Salmon Arm RCMP were alerted to intercept the vehicle.

"With help from the public ,the trailer was eventually located, abandoned on a forest service road near Skimikin Lake," says Kennedy.

Officers found a significant number of cats in and around the travel trailer. Local animal rescue volunteers worked for hours in the dark to round up all the cats and ensure they were cared for.

The cats were collected by the Shuswap SPCA, and the empty travel trailer was towed to an RCMP impound lot.

RCMP cannot yet confirm whether the trailer was stolen, as the owner is not cooperating with police. The flat deck truck has not yet been located.