Driver hospitalized after two-vehicle collision in Lee Creek

Photo: Colin Dacre

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash last week in Lee Creek.

In a news release, Chase RCMP said officers and paramedics responded to a two-vehicle collision on Squilax Anglemont Road on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at about 1 p.m.

Witnesses reported a red Kia sedan was stopped and waiting to make a left turn when a grey Dodge pickup truck struck the sedan from behind while travelling at highway speeds.

According to police, the driver of the Kia suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by air ambulance.

The driver of the Dodge pickup appeared to be uninjured. Chase RCMP said the driver was issued a violation ticket by police for driving without due care.