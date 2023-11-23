Conservation officer says bear's defence mode kicked in when startled by Salmon Arm jogger

Photo: Flickr

Conservation officers consider Tuesday’s encounter between a bear and a Salmon Arm jogger a case of "being in the wrong place at the wrong time."

"I think it just happened because she startled him, and he went into his defensive mode," says CO Mike Richardson with the BC Conservation Officer Service.

Richardson responded to the attack, which happened late Tuesday morning when the woman was jogging on a trail on private property in the southwest of Salmon Arm.

"He put his paws on her chest and knocked her down and then started to bite her in her head area," says Richardson.

He believes the outcome could have been much worse.

"Once the bear realized she was human, he didn't want anything to do with her and he left," he says.

Conservation officers canvassed the area, but were unable to find the bear.

Richardson believes there is little risk to the public because of the rural nature of the property.

"We did put up a few bear aware signs in the area and talked to the neighbour about the bear, but we don't think the public is at risk," he said.

While the risk in this instance is considered low, Richardson says the encounter serves as a reminder that bears are still out there and, if mild conditions continue, it could be several more weeks before they go into hibernation.