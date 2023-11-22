Police called to three-vehicle collision outside Salmon Arm

Photo: Madison Reeve

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a three car collision on Highway 97B on Tuesday afternoon.

Salmon Arm RCMP report it was determined three vehicles were involved in a chain reaction collision near 34th Avenue SE.

All three vehicles were travelling south on Highway 97B and the lead vehicle was slowing to turn left off the highway when the collision occurred.

One vehicle appeared to be a total loss and all three vehicles were towed from the scene.

In a news release, RCMP report one driver was served a ticket for following too closely and a driving re-examination was requested for that driver.

There were only very minor injuries and no occupants were transported to the hospital.