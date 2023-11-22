2 school buses collide on Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm

Photo: Pixabay

Two school buses collided in Salmon Arm on Monday.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene on the Trans Canada Highway near Piers Point Road, shortly after 4 p.m.

"Two school buses were involved. One school bus slowed in traffic, and the other bus collided with the back of the first bus," says Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.

"There were only very minor injuries to the students ... if any," says West.

They were checked over by ambulance paramedics before boarding alternate buses to get them home.

The incident caused significant traffic backups, as "emergency crews did their best to get traffic moving as soon as the students were checked out," says West.