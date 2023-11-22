Mother of slain Ashley Simpson hopes to return for killer's sentencing

Photo: GoFundMe

The mother of murder victim Ashley Simpson says the court needs to hear how her family was shattered by her death.

In an update on a GoFundMe campaign launched to help Ashley's parents John and Cindy return to B.C. from their home in Ontario for the sentencing of Derek Lee Matthew Favell, Cindy says Favell's guilty plea in October means they will be back in February.

"Now we have to return ... for his sentencing and for our family to each read our victim impact statement. The court needs to know how my family was affected and our lives shattered," she says.

The fundraiser, created by family friend Nichole Fleming seeks to help pay for flights and accommodation.

Ashley was 31 when she went missing in April 2016. She had lived in the Yankee Flats area, near Silver Creek.

Her body was found by police in a wilderness area near Salmon Arm in November 2021.

Favell had been a primary suspect from the beginning, and he was due to face trial on charges of second-degree murder before he changed his plea to guilty on Oct.30.

He had been Simpson's boyfriend prior to her death.

Fleming says she watched Ashley's family search "with serious determination" before the discovery of her body.

"This family has become my family, and for five years I have seen their world crashing around them."

They spent their life savings on the search, says Fleming.

"I'm hoping we can raise enough money so Ashley's family can come from Ontario to witness the accused get sentenced and also so the family can have closure and get justice for Ashley," she adds.

Favell's sentencing is set for Feb. 13, 2024.

Second-degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence in Canada and no chance of parole for at least 10 years.