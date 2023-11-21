225919
Salmon Arm  

Black bear attacks, bites jogger on Salmon Arm trail: BC COS

Jogger attacked by bear

A jogger was taken to hospital after she was attacked by a bear Tuesday morning in Salmon Arm.

According to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, the woman was running on a trail in southwest Salmon Arm at about 11 a.m. when a black bear knocked her to the ground.

“The bear then bit and shook her before disengaging and leaving the area,” the agency said in a statement.

“The woman is being treated in hospital for minor injuries.”

Conservation officers could not locate a bear in the area. They posted signage and canvassed nearby homes to advise those in the area.

The agency said updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

