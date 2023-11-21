Sicamous council to consider $6 million construction contract for Shuswap Healing Centre

Photo: District of Sicamous

District of Sicamous council is preparing to award a more than $6 million contract for the construction of the new Shuswap (Secwépemc) Healing Centre.

At the Nov. 22 meeting, council will be receiving a staff recommendation that they move forward with a bid for $6,319,543 from Scott Builders Inc. for the construction of the shell building and site works.

The District of Sicamous has been working towards the construction of the Shuswap Healing Centre since 2019.

The building will be built at 200 Main Street and become the future home of the Sicamous Community Health Centre as well as allied health and wellness services. Working in collaboration with Splatsin, the centre will provide physical and mental health services to Indigenous and non-Indigenous citizens within the region.

The project is largely funded by grants secured by the district including $5.9 million from the Rural and Northern Communities Fund of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

They hope to break ground on the project next year.