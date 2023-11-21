CSRD pushes to speed up Salmon Arm hospital upgrades

Photo: Google Street View

Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors are continuing the push to expedite upgrades to the Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm.

CSRD chair Kevin Flynn sent a letter to health minister Adrian Dix and Interior Health chair Doug Cochrane asking them to commit to a timely completion of the future site plan for proposed hospital upgrades.

“We are asking for your commitment to expedite the completion of the future site plan (FSP). Upgrading and advancement are required to create a robust and healthy future due to the instability of a functional working unit, which has also impacted staffing recruitment and retention levels," said Flynn in the letter dated Nov. 2.

“The board would like to strongly emphasize that expanding the operating room and modernizing and expanding the high acuity unit should be the top priority”

Salmon Arm Director Tim Lavery and Electoral Area 'G' Director Natalya Melnychuk presented the letter to the North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap Regional Hospital District Board on Nov. 21.

Flynn’s letter builds on recommendations sent to the board in an email from Dr. Scott McKee outlining the future site plan.

In his letter, Dr. McKee points out that there is a strong feeling among hospital staff that upgrades would significantly improve the attractiveness of SLGH as a place to work for physicians and nurses and could help combat staffing shortages.