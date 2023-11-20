Dancing with the Shuswap Stars dazzles sold out crowd

Dancing with the Shuswap Stars dazzled the crowd in Salmon Arm over the weekend.

A sell-out crowd of 450 people showed up to the SASCU Recreation Center for the annual fundraiser for the Shuswap Hospice Society.

The event is modelled on the popular Dancing with the Stars TV series and features local Shuswap dancers volunteering their time to perform a dance routine for the crowd and a panel of local judges.

Members of the public were able to purchase star votes for $5 each and vote online for their favourite dance pairs leading up to the event. At the event, dancers were judged by a panel of local dance experts and former event participants. Fundraising totals are still being calculated.

Winners were picked based on the judges' panel as well as online voting in the People's Choice and Judges' Choice categories.

The winners were: