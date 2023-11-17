Salmon Arm senior scammed out of $9,000, say RCMP

Photo: Little Black Book of Scams

Salmon Arm RCMP say an elderly woman was recently scammed out of $9,000.

On Nov. 7, a woman reported that her elderly mother, who has dementia, had been scammed, says Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson Const. Andrew Hodges.

The woman was conned into sending e-transfers to a company called Golden Currency of England.

Once the daughter realized what was happening, a hold was put on the bank account, says Hodges.

To learn more about red flags to watch for in the most common types of scams, the RCMP recommends the following resources:

BC RCMP Frauds and Scams

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre

Competition Bureau

The Competition Bureau offers downloadable copies of the "very helpful" Little Black Book of Scams, says Hodges.