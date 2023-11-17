More than 3 kilos of drugs seized by police after speeding driver stopped

Photo: Castanet

More than three kilos of illicit drugs were seized by Salmon Arm RCMP earlier this month after a vehicle was stopped for speeding.

The driver was pulled over about midnight Nov. 1 near White Lake Road on the Trans-Canada Highway.

"The plate was not registered to a vehicle, and the driver claimed to have no identification," says Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

Further investigation led to the driver being arrested for obstruction.

The file remains under further investigation.