North Shuswap restaurant gets 10K boost following Bush Creek East wildfire

Photo: Google Street View Scotch Creek Hub

North Shuswap restaurant Scotch Creek Hub has received a $10,000 grant after being impacted by the Bush Creek East wildfire this summer.

The funding comes from DoorDash as a part of its Canadian Disaster Relief Fund.

According to its Facebook page, Scotch Creek Hub closed its doors on Aug. 16 due to a change in fire activity. The restaurant committed to staying temporarily closed for the safety of its staff and patrons, and planned to assess on a daily basis.

On Aug. 21, the eatery announced it would be opening as a centre for emergency food production and distribution for frontline workers and volunteers.

“We are equipped with the means to provide necessary food, water and power for charging phones," the Hub wrote in a social media post.

“This is strictly to grab a quick bite to eat and go, or sit and recharge before heading back out."

Scotch Creek Hub continued to update members of the community on the “changing and adapting" wildfire situation through its Facebook account.

“Together we stay strong,” a post said.

The restaurant has been open for a few months now, and will now receive the $10,000 boost from DoorDash.

The food delivery company said other local businesses are eligible to apply for support as well. A $1 million fund was established with its Global Entrepreneurship Network to provide restaurants in North American and Australia with grants.

The funds can help companies with expenses like payroll for existing employees, utilities, or rent. More information can be found on the DoorDash website.