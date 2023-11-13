CSRD issues public thank you to fire departments that helped battle massive blaze

Photo: CSRD Some of the firefighting trucks and equipment that was brought in from fire departments across B.C. during the Bush Creek East Wildfire.

When the Shuswap needed help, firefighters from across B.C. answered the call.

In a series of 'Many Thanks Monday' posts, the Shuswap Emergency Program is giving a shout-out to the dozens – if not hundreds – of firefighters who converged on the Shuswap to help battle the destructive Bush Creek East wildfire this past summer.

Fire crews from across the Thompson-Okanagan and beyond mustered to bolster resources.

"Dozens of departments sent trained firefighters and equipment to this area to help as part of the BC Wildfire Service response," the SEP and Columbia Shuswap Regional District say.

"In an emergency, people step up. That was so evident in the Shuswap during this summer's wildfire emergency. But it’s often not until the crisis has passed that you have time to thank those who helped in so many ways.

"The CSRD is deeply appreciative of all those municipalities who contributed resources.

"To the brave women and men who came to our aid with BC Wildfire Service, 'thank you' doesn't begin to express our gratitude," says CSRD Deputy Regional Fire Chief Sean Coubrough.

"You left your own communities, families, and fire departments to assist us, and for this we are truly grateful."

A letter of appreciation has been sent to all fire departments in the province through the Fire Chiefs Association of BC.

"The impacts of the Bush Creek East wildfire will be felt for a long time to come, and we cannot imagine what the impact could have been without your help," adds Derek Sutherland, the CSRD's emergency operations director.

"These efforts are deeply appreciated by the communities along the shores of Shuswap Lake and by our local members, who know personally what it feels like to face such incredible destruction. Please know that our appreciation and gratitude is echoed by everyone across the region."