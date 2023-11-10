Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival to be held earlier in summer to avoid wildfires

Photo: Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

The 2024 Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival will be held earlier in the summer than previous years in an effort to avoid being impacted by wildfires.

This past summer, the popular festival was cancelled after the first night due to Bush Creek wildfire that swept through the Shuswap.

Typically held in August, which is also peak wildfire season in the region, the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society is moving the event to July 26-28.

Now in its 32nd year, the society hopes the festival will benefit from better weather in July and historically less smoky skies.

“The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society has faced its fair share of financial bumps and threats, from the COVID pandemic to the recent fires in the Shuswap,” says David Gonella, executive director.

“At every turn, we’ve been eager to find a positive solution. Changing dates isn’t a Band-Aid fix, but a chance to be better prepared.”

Kevin Tobin, artistic director, says the change aligns with the society’s goal of making Roots and Blues a strong, inclusive and accessible festival.

“These new dates help ensure Roots and Blues remains a vibrant and sustainable festival that continues to showcase the beautiful Shuswap and enhance the quality of life for residents and the business community,” says Tobin.

Early-bird passes to the 32nd annual festival go on sale Dec. 5.

