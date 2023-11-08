RCMP searching for rightful owners of stolen property

Photo: Jon Manchester

Salmon Arm RCMP are looking for the rightful owners of two pieces of what they believe to be stolen property.

On Tuesday, police located a distinctive quad/ATV trailer and a specialized mountain bike.

The items are now in police custody and are believed to have been stolen.

Each item has distinctive features or marks that may assist people in identifying their property. Anyone believing the items to be theirs can call the local detachment with a description of their stolen property.

The Salmon Arm detachment can be reached at 250-832-6044 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.