Shuswap Rotary Clubs kickstart fire recovery with $46,000 donation

Photo: Shuswap Community Foundation

Shuswap Rotary Clubs are matching up to $46,000 in donations to the Shuswap Community Foundation Emergency Response Fund in support of wildfire recovery efforts.



The Chase and three Salmon Arm Rotary Clubs donation is aimed at facilitating the recovery and rebuilding of North Shuswap communities ravaged by this year's devastating wildfires.



The fires that swept through the North Shuswap this year left a profound impact, affecting homes, businesses, and the lives of countless individuals and families, the foundation says.

For every dollar donated by community members, the Rotary Clubs will match it, effectively doubling the resources available to support relief and recovery efforts.

The donation is a "testament to the remarkable spirit of community and unity that defines the Shuswap," says foundation executive director Roger Parenteau.

"It will significantly bolster our efforts to aid those affected by the wildfires, helping them rebuild their lives and businesses."

Those interested in contributing to the Emergency Response Fund are encouraged to visit the Shuswap Community Foundation website for more information.

Donations can also be made at any Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union location.