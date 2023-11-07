Care home workers at Good Samaritan sites across BC reach contract agreement

Photo: Good Samaritan Society

A new deal is on the horizon for nearly 1,100 workers with Good Samaritan Canada, including those at care homes in Salmon Arm and Penticton.

After five days of mediation, a tentative deal was reached Friday with the Hospital Employees’ Union and the workers at seven long-term care facilities across B.C.

According to HEU secretary-business manager Meena Brisard, the contract guarantees job security and significant compensation that should contribute to regular, fully-staffed facilities.

Workers took one-day job action last month at Pioneer Lodge in Salmon Arm and Delta View Care Centre in Delta.

Good Samaritan operates Pioneer Lodge and Hillside Village in Salmon Arm, Heron Grove in Vernon, Mountain View Village in Kelowna, Village by the Station in Penticton, as well as care homes in New Westminster, Gibsons and Alberta.

Members from all seven facilities will review the tentative agreement and put it to a vote later this month.

The workers had been without a contract for more than three-and-a-half years before agreeing to job action on Oct. 20.

Brisard believes the deal will improve staff recruitment and retention, but called on the provincial government to make good on its 2020 election promise to restore standard wages, benefits and working conditions across seniors care in B.C.