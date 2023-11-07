Construction begins on Scotch Creek water system expansion

Photo: CSRD

Construction has begun on a water system expansion in Scotch Creek.

Work began Monday, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District says.

Phase 1 of the project includes the addition of distribution piping while Phase 2 will involve development of a lake intake and pump/treatment building in 2024.

Residents will be notified directly of any disruptions in water service.

The project has been in the works for years, with the development of the Scotch Creek Water Master Plan, completed in 2018.

It includes building a water treatment plant, installing a trunk water main, and upgrading the water intake to increase treatment capacity.

The $2.8-million project was approved by residents in 2022.

Federal and provincial contributions account for $2.34 million of the total.

Pandemic delays and cost escalations have been a concern, with the cost for pipe alone estimated to be in excess of $350,000.