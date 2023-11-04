Amanda Krebs voted in as chairperson for the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District

Photo: SD83

There has been a change of leadership for the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District.

At a special meeting Oct. 31, Amanda Krebs was elected chairperson of SD 83, taking the reigns from Marianne VanBuskirk.

Corryn Grayston was elected to the position of vice-chairperson.

Tennile Lachmuth was elected as SD83’s B.C. School Trustees’ Association (BCSTA) Provincial Councillor and Grayston will be the alternate.

Brent Gennings will be the B.C. Public Schools Employers’ Association (BCPSEA) representative and VanBuskirk will be the alternate.