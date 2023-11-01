CSRD offers advice, support in Shuswap rebuild process in wake of wildfire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Help is available for Shuswap residents seeking to rebuild in the wake of the devastating Bush Creek East wildfire.

The massive conflagration destroyed almost 200 homes across the Shuswap this past summer.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District recently removed a building permit moratorium for wildfire-affected areas, allowing affected residents to move forward with rebuild plans.

"Support is available for Shuswap residents looking to rebuild on their properties in the wake of the Bush Creek East wildfires. The best thing property owners can do is to contact CSRD Development Services. Moving forward with any development project will be much easier if property owners understand the process and the timeline from the start," the CSRD says.

"No one has to figure this out on their own," says manager of planning services Corey Paiement.

"We have trained staff to help you navigate the steps required, so we encourage all residents to take advantage of our services and reach out to us directly. We are here to help."

Development Services staff will review building ideas and work with property owners to explain regulations and requirements. They can also suggest development options.

Agencies such as the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, BC Hydro or local water and sewage providers may need to be engaged in the process, the CSRD notes.

An overview of the development process is available on the Recover Shuswap website.

Property owners can also: