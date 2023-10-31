Food providers helped fuel firefighters during Shuswap wildfire emergency

Photo: CSRD

When Salmon Arm's Roots & Blues festival was cancelled after Night 1 in August, thousands of fans were disappointed.

The Bush Creek East Wildfire had jumped Highway 1 at Squilax the previous day, and evacuation orders spread across the Shuswap.

At the same time, the local Emergency Operations Centre was facing challenges feeding firefighters battling the flames.

That's when those who planned to feed festival-goers switched gears.

Morgen Matheson, Columbia Shuswap Regional District's tourism manager contacted Roots & Blues marketing and sponsorship coordinator Althea Mongerson, who jumped in to help.

"Part of the fallout from that was we had all these vendors on site who were prepared to feed thousands over the weekend," says Mongerson.

Cahoots Kitchen owner Spencer Moores, and Cassie Walters and Raelyn Lachapelle of The Nom also agreed to move their food to firefighters on the frontline.

"I know they are generous and had trailers full of high-quality food," Mongerson says.

"Let's redirect the food," was Moores' immediate reaction.

He had 150 pounds of fresh fruit, as well as snack trays filled with cheese, meat, veggies and baked goods. In conjunction with Walters and Lachapelle, there were also 130 prepared meals available.

Walters and Lachapelle regularly donate unsold food to Second Harvest and were happy to provide for the firefighters.

"We rarely say no to community," says Walters. "We buy local and like feeding people healthy food."

The much-appreciated grub was taken to three incident command posts in the North Shuswap.

The fire crews "were surprised they could have such good food," says CSRD Deputy Fire Chief Sean Coubrough. "The food kept morale high and our firefighters well-fuelled for the hard work they were doing."

"In an emergency, people step up. That was so evident in the Shuswap during this summer's wildfire emergency. But it's often not until the crisis has passed that you have time to thank those who helped in so many ways," the CSRD said.