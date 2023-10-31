Salmon Arm rescue takes in abandoned horses, one badly injured

Photo: Freedom's Gate

A Shuswap horse rescue operator says she fully intends to pursue charges via the BC SPCA after taking care of two neglected and abandoned horses.

Carly Marchand says she learned of the animals through a social media post.

The two horses had been dumped a few kilometres up a pipeline road near Lac la Hache in the Central Interior. One of the animals has a serious injury on a hind leg.

Marchand took the severely underweight horses into her care late Saturday and negotiated with the owner to buy them, as he had attended the scene due to the "uproar" on Facebook.

"I just wanted to get them out of that situation," says Marchand.

"The horses were, from all accounts, released into the wild (aka dumped) up this road. The horses were seen multiple times over the past several weeks," she wrote in an email.

"A group of people got together to organize assessing the situation. These horses were apparently feral/wild. One being a stallion with a significant injury. The group went up and found the horses and began trying to get them to safety. The owner showed up and was less than agreeable to what was happening.

"In the end, the owner sold the horses for $200 and the horse were taken to safety."

Marchand says multiple people have since come forward to say they have called the SPCA about the horses' situation over the past year.

The animals "are a couple of hundred pounds underweight," she says.

One will require substantial veterinary care for a large wound that is either a puncture or predator bite.

"It's so infected, it's hard to tell," said Marchand, adding it looks like the wound is months old.

A vet was scheduled to assess the horses today.

"Our animals deserve a minimum of care," she said.

Marchand has operated the non-profit Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue in Salmon Arm since 2015.

Typically, the rescue takes in 70 to 100 horses a year, brings them back to health and finds new homes for them.

She currently has 13 horses on the five-acre property now, plus a few more in foster care. Some live out their last days on the farm.

"This is absolutely unacceptable," Marchand said of the neglect of her two latest guests.