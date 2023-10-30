Favell changes plea to guilty as murder trial in death of Ashley Simpson about to begin

Photo: Family photo

The man accused of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Ashley Simpson changed his plea to guilty on Monday.

The trial had been set begin for Derek Lee Matthew Favell, who was charged in 2021 and had been Simpson's boyfriend prior to her death.

Simpson was reported missing in April 2016 after her typical communication with family and friends stopped unexpectedly.

She had lived in the Yankee Flats area near Silver Creek.

Simpson’s body was found by police in a wilderness area near Salmon Arm in November 2021, more than five years after she had disappeared.

Favell had elected in March 2022 to be tried by judge and jury in B.C. Supreme Court. His change of plea Monday was unexpected.

Second-degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence in Canada and no chance of parole for at least 10 years.

Favell's sentencing is set for Feb. 13, 2024, confirms Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

Simpson was 31 at the time of her death.

Favell had been a primary suspect from the beginning, police said after he was charged.