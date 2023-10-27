Cannabis cured his symptoms, now he runs BC's first farmgate store

Photo: ShuCanna

A new Salmon Arm business is the first official cannabis "farmgate" store in B.C.

A cannabis farmgate store is a licensed cannabis store connected to a production facility or farm where customers can purchase products directly from the grower, similar to buying directly from a winery or brew pub.

Owner Terry Robinson says the road has been long to get there, but that ShuCanna Growers is holding its official grand opening today.

Robinson says he's not one to "get stoned" – it was actually a police officer friend who suggested he try cannabis for health problems he was suffering some years ago.

"I said, yeah right, you're trying to get me arrested," he recalled.

That was before cannabis was legalized.

Doctors thought Robinson had cancer, and then fibromyalgia. It was "a roller coaster of prescriptions," he says.

But it was cannabis that gave him relief from his symptoms.

That sparked the genesis of his business idea, and once cannabis was legalized, he set about opening ShuCanna.

"We are the first privately owned, family run producer retail store for cannabis," he says.

"The journey to get here has been lengthy and expensive, but the result for the consumer is a product that is extremely fresh."

Product is grown and packaged in the same building it is sold from. That reduces cultivation to retail times from months to just a few days.

"Now, we can package and label in house and sell via our own storefront as well as direct delivery and central delivery through the BCLDB within a few days or weeks, instead of months," says Robinson.

Sending product out to a third party to be packaged previously took him as long as nine months before it was on store shelves.

Now, "it goes straight from the back of the building to the front," he says.

Aside from freshness, he says cleanliness is key for the micro cultivator, with a lab-like facility offering what he calls the "cleanest cannabis available in the marketplace."

The 8,000-square-foot is located at 2321 Trans-Canada Highway, Salmon Arm.

B.C. is one of only three provinces to offer farmgate licences.