Hospital Employees’ Union members to walk off the job for six hours at Salmon Arm facility

A long-term care facility in Salmon Arm will be hit with job action today.

Hospital Employees’ Union (HEU) members will walk off the job for six hours at two of Good Samaritan Canada’s seven long-term care sites across the province in an effort to reach a settlement after two years of collective bargaining.

The limited, one-day job action will take place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pioneer Lodge in Salmon Arm and Delta View Care Centre in Delta.

"Good Samaritan is playing games with HEU members’ livelihoods when it comes to key priorities for workers in their long-term care facilities,” said Meena Brisard, HEU secretary-business manager.

“After two years of bargaining, during which Good Samaritan delayed and cancelled dates, the employer is still offering no reasonable improvements to benefits, sick leave or shift differentials."

Brisard added this is despite the fact the employer "has received substantial wage-levelling subsidies from the B.C. government since March 2020."

“This employer has also demanded an end to contracting-out protections. Already, Good Sam is bringing in temporary staff from agencies and paying a premium for them. They should invest in building a regular work force in our community,” Brisard said.

The workers at Delta View and Pioneer Lodge are among nearly 1,100 HEU members at seven Good Samaritan facilities around B.C. who have been without a contract since March 31, 2020 — more than three and a half years.

On Oct. 17, HEU issued 72-hour strike notice, following the conclusion of essential service negotiations. Members voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike on July 21, and HEU workers at all Good Samaritan locations are now in a legal strike position.

This is the third successive round of bargaining during which the workers took a strike vote to get the employer back to the bargaining table. This is the first time the union has escalated to job action with this employer.

Brisard said the union has been asking the employer for more than two years to bargain a fair deal.

"The challenges facing Good Samaritan workers and the residents they care for underscores the need for the B.C. government to make fundamental reforms to the long-term care system,” Brisard said.

“This includes the implementation of its 2020 election promise to restore the standard wages, benefits and working conditions dismantled by the previous BC Liberal government. Such an action by the current provincial government would fully address the concerns HEU members are raising at the bargaining table with Good Samaritan right now.”

The union said it has designed its job action to ensure continuity of care for residents and is taking place under essential services guidelines as required by the B.C. Labour Code.