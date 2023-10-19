223718
Salmon Arm  

Bonded pair at the Shuswap SPCA are looking for their forever home

Rescue dogs need a home

- | Story: 452759

It did not take long for DeeDee to bring out the best in Smarties.

They are both 11 months old and both come from difficult circumstances and once they met, they became fast friends.

While in care of the Shuswap SPCA, the pair have formed a strong bond and officials are hoping someone will have room to adopt both of the young dogs.

Meranda Dussault, with the Shuswap SPCA, said DeeDee was rescued from the Shuswap fires earlier this year and Smarties was rescued from a “large animal intake hording situation.”

Dussault said when Smarties, a Pyrenees-Husky cross, first arrived at the SPCA he was “super fearful, not great walking on a leash and nervous of people.”

DeeDee, a Pyrenees-heeler cross, is the polar opposite.

“She's a super happy go lucky, loves everyone, does whatever you want,” Dussault said. “These dogs did not know each other, but we introduced them at the shelter and now they are best friends.”

Dussault said the change of Smarties was amazing.

“Smarties who is nervous of people, wont walk on leash and refuses to leave his comfort bubble is now learning from DeeDee's easy going behaviour and is now meeting new people, walking on leash and exploring what life has to offer,” she said, adding DeeDee brought out the best of her new friend.

Dussault said she is hoping both dogs can be adopted into the same home as they have become such a bonded pair.

“I don't think either of these dogs need to be farm dogs by any means, but they would not be suitable for an apartment,” she said.

For more information on how to adopt the loveable dogs, visit the Shuswap SPCA website.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Salmon Arm News

224241
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


205703


Real Estate
4940117
1472 Tower Ranch Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$888,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Butterknife
Butterknife Vernon SPCA >




TheTango.net
Crazy Cars- October 19, 2023

Crazy Cars- October 19, 2023

Galleries | October 19, 2023

‘Rocky’ actor Burt Young dead aged 83

Showbiz | October 19, 2023

Daddy daughter mail unicorns

Must Watch | October 19, 2023

Pup has ticklish feet, shows what he's made of!

Must Watch | October 19, 2023

Interesting homes

Galleries | October 19, 2023


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
220757