Bonded pair at the Shuswap SPCA are looking for their forever home

It did not take long for DeeDee to bring out the best in Smarties.

They are both 11 months old and both come from difficult circumstances and once they met, they became fast friends.

While in care of the Shuswap SPCA, the pair have formed a strong bond and officials are hoping someone will have room to adopt both of the young dogs.

Meranda Dussault, with the Shuswap SPCA, said DeeDee was rescued from the Shuswap fires earlier this year and Smarties was rescued from a “large animal intake hording situation.”

Dussault said when Smarties, a Pyrenees-Husky cross, first arrived at the SPCA he was “super fearful, not great walking on a leash and nervous of people.”

DeeDee, a Pyrenees-heeler cross, is the polar opposite.

“She's a super happy go lucky, loves everyone, does whatever you want,” Dussault said. “These dogs did not know each other, but we introduced them at the shelter and now they are best friends.”

Dussault said the change of Smarties was amazing.

“Smarties who is nervous of people, wont walk on leash and refuses to leave his comfort bubble is now learning from DeeDee's easy going behaviour and is now meeting new people, walking on leash and exploring what life has to offer,” she said, adding DeeDee brought out the best of her new friend.

Dussault said she is hoping both dogs can be adopted into the same home as they have become such a bonded pair.

“I don't think either of these dogs need to be farm dogs by any means, but they would not be suitable for an apartment,” she said.

For more information on how to adopt the loveable dogs, visit the Shuswap SPCA website.