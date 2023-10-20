Shuswap Hospice supporter shares loss of six-year-old daughter

Photo: Shuswap Hospice Father shares value of hospice after losing daughter to cancer.

Marc Dansereau lost his daughter, Bernadette, to cancer when she was only six years old.

In an effort to shine light on the important role Shuswap Hospice played in the most difficult time in his life, Dansereau is sharing his story.

“After Bernadette’s death, I came in and got to meet with the local staff,” recalls Dansereau. “ I was lost, not knowing what to do.”

He says Shuswap Hospice became his refuge, a place he could go to talk and feel understood.

Fighting back tears he shares, “It feels like Bernadette died yesterday sometimes. You never forget what that day was like.”

As someone who’s experienced unimaginable grief, Dansereau is grateful for people at hospice and feels ready to share in the grief of others.

“Hospice and reaching out to connect with others can be life changing and help people pull out of the hell they might be in.”

Shuswap Hospice is a non-profit that relies on its many volunteers. It also relies on donations and support from the community. Their biggest fundraiser of the year is coming up November 18. “Dancing with the Shuswap Stars” is hoped to help raise enough money to carry Hospice through another year.

“We rely on the proceeds from this event to keep us going until next year,” says fundraising organizer Cecilia Yap.

Dansereau understands all people deal with end of life in their own way and for some, coming to terms with their loss could take years. He’s thankful Hospice was there for him during his journey. “If I had known the value that hospice provided I would gladly pay for it, but the idea that it was free all from volunteers and donations almost made it feel more valuable and more precious,” says Dansereau.

“Dancing with the Shuswap Stars” takes place at the SASCU Recreation Center in Salmon Arm on Nov. 18.

Tickets for the event can be found here.

Anyone not able to make the event is encouraged to participate in 50/50 online raffle.