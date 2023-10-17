Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo will not run for re-election

Photo: Greg Kyllo Kyllo looking forward to more time with familly

"It’s time and it’s been a great experience to have learned all that I have.”

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo has announced he will not be seeking re-election next year.

In a media release Tuesday afternoon, Kyllo announced his decision to not only pull his name out of the next provincial election, but retire from provincial politics altogether.

"It has been an incredible privilege to serve the people of Shuswap and to work alongside the BC United team,” says Kyllo who admits, after a decade of service, was not an easy decision. “I look forward to spending more time with family – especially my grandchildren.”

When reached by phone, Kyllo was quick to thank his wife for continuously supporting him.

“We are going to be celebrating our 35th anniversary this Sunday, and I’m looking forward to spending more time with Georgina.”

Along with saying the most rewarding part of his tenure was trying to help solve local issues, he publicly thanked the people who have helped him over the years, “Much appreciation is owed to the dedicated staff at the Salmon Arm constituency office, the Executive of the Shuswap Riding Association, and the countless volunteers who have passionately supported me in the last three elections.”

Although Kyllo will not seek re-election, he vows to remain a vigilant member of the opposition, “I remain committed to working for the people of Shuswap and holding David Eby's NDP to account until the next election."

Kyllo was first elected in 2013 and served as Shadow Minister for Labour and Skills Training and held key roles during his time in office, including Deputy Caucus Whip and Parliamentary Secretary for the BC Jobs Plan to the Minister of Jobs, Tourism, and Skills Training.

Kevin Falcon, leader of BC United, thanked Kyllo for his service. "His legacy as a passionate advocate for Shuswap will be deeply missed."

"In the coming weeks British Columbians can expect strong, diverse candidates to be announced as BC United continues to build an alternative to the NDP, focusing on a positive vision and delivering results," Falcon added.

Kyllo says for the time being, he has no desire to move into federal politics.

“But who knows what might lie in the years ahead," he said.