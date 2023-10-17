Salmon Arm Spooktacular event returns for 25th year

Photo: Facebook: R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum

Those looking for a haunting good time are in luck.

The 25th annual Salmon Arm Spooktacular is back at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum at 751 Highway 97B.

Returning on October 21 and 22, the organization says “Halloween fun awaits you at this after-dark special event.”

Gates open at 5 p.m. with both scary and not so scary amusements open until 8:30 p.m. The last gate admission is at 7:30 p.m. and admissions cost $10 per person, children until four years old are free and a responsible adult must accompany ghouls and ghosts under 12.

“As dusk falls on the Village, strange shadows and ghostly figures appear as the Spooktacular magic commences,” said village.

The Pumpkin Patch Patch is full of rhymes, games and treats for kids wanting not-so-scary fun. Or they can visit Mt Ida Church and be enthralled with not-so-scary stories of Halloween magic and mayhem.

Already knowing all your secrets and ready to call the spirits to reveal your future is the Mystical Fortune Teller. The Menacing Mad Scientist is ready to help your health with a visit to his electric chair. The Hocus Pocus Midway will be sure to keep you entertained, and those wanting a keepsake can visit the Photo Studio on the boardwalk of the Merchant Block. Visitors can take their picture with the wizard Gandalf, one of the Istari order, and the Fellowship of the Ring leader.

Not for the faint of heart, frightful amusements will be taking place at the village as well.

“Chaos awaits you. Keep up your pace on a hair-raising adventure through the Fraser Avenue Haunted House. Do you think you are fearless enough to venture to the Spook Trail? There are haunts around every corner, stalking you in the forest where zombies and phantoms are waiting - you never know what unearthly magic beckons your fate and where the howling may lead you," said the event announcement.

In addition to frightful and fantastic fun, plenty of food will be available to purchase from food vendors on site: Tsilhqot'in BBQ, Kamui-Japanese Curry, Chefe Daniel and Tappen Tarts.

For more information on the event call 250-832-5243 or visit the organizations Facebook page.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the Spooktacular event can reach out to Ale at [email protected].