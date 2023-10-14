Shuswap wildfire relief given $35,000 boost

Photo: Shuswap Community Foundation

A donation of $35,000 has been given to the Shuswap Community Foundation's emergency response fund to aid wildfire-affected North Shuswap communities.

The boost comes from Salmon Arm GM.

General manager Ian Gray announced a $20,000 donation, and the dealership is giving a further $5,000 each to the fire departments in Celista, Lee Creek, and Scotch Creek.

The foundation says: "This substantial contribution will play a pivotal role in assisting North Shuswap communities impacted by the recent wildfires."

On Aug. 19, the emergency response fundraising campaign was launched to provide financial support to local community organizations as they recover and rebuild following the devastating wildfires in the region.

"We are deeply concerned about the impact of these wildfires on our neighbours and friends in the North Shuswap," says Gray.

"We believe in the importance of coming together as a community during challenging times. Our dealership is honoured to contribute to the emergency response fund and provide support to the dedicated organizations and groups that are the heartbeat of our community."