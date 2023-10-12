'Urine-soaked' and 'feces-encrusted' fleece, Llama Sanctuary rescues Eddie the Alpaca

Photo: The Llama Sanctuary

The newest member of The Llama Sanctuary isn’t a llama at all, but rather a Suri alpaca.

Eddie the Alpaca came to the sanctuary after it was asked to take in the neglected animal.

The sanctuary says in a Facebook post that Eddie had very heavy fleece and great difficulty moving.

“He was easy to halter and load and didn’t move on the four and a half hour journey home. He is very underweight, his toes are crooked, his face and feet are infested with mites,” the sanctuary says.

The first step to rehabilitating Eddie was removing the bulk of his “phenomenally heavy coat.”

After an hour of cutting, 30 pounds of fleece was removed from the alpaca.

The sanctuary says his coat was urine soaked and feces encrusted, and the smell was awful.

Eddie will still need a wash and shampoo to remove the stench, they say.

“We removed two pieces of thick steel wire from the fibre around his tail and trimmed his very long toenails,” the sanctuary says.

“He should be warmer now that the heavy coat is no longer stretched over his spine and kidneys.”

Eddie has been presented with a “smorgasbord” to feed from, but so far has only been nibbling at his food.

The sanctuary says they’ll give Eddie a few more days to adjust before doing anything else. They say his legs are shaky and the sudden increase in leg movement from the removal of excess fleece might be causing some joint pain.

People wanting to help Eddie and the rest of the animals at the sanctuary can donate here.