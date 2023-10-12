Discover agriculture field trip a first for SD83 students

Photo: BC Gov't

North Okanagan-Shuswap high school students will be among the first to experience a new kind of field trip this Friday.

They’ll be boarding a bus for Discover Agriculture Day, and their tour will have three unique stops that will open their eyes to ever-evolving careers in agriculture.

“Agriculture is changing,” says George Richard, career planner with School District 83. “It’s not just about owning land, it’s about maybe having a warehouse and doing vertical farming … there are so many industries that are connected that students don’t know about.”

The trip will start off at Salmon Arm’s Zest Food Hub, where students will learn about its commercial kitchen and how to get local food to market.

Tracey Edwards is the facility manager with Zest and is excited to explain what the space does for local ag producers. “We'll give the students a tour of the facility and let them know what about our seven anchor tenants."

Edwards says all tenants are currently using the space for small-scale production.

From Zest, the group ventures to Farmer John’s Market in Grindrod to tour a working dairy farm and agribusiness, and the day will end off at Shuswap Organics in Enderby to examine a certified organic farm.

“It’s really important for kids to see a pathway towards many different careers,” says Richard, who knows there will always be a need for agricultural jobs across Canada.

”Canadian statistics are clear. For every three people leaving the workforce, only two are entering, and we know in agriculture this number tends to skew higher.”

The field trip is sponsored in part by B.C.’s Agriculture in the Classroom program, which receives funding from the provincial government.

Although the trip is limited to high schoolers within SD83, a virtual Q&A session with agriculture industry leaders was offered to students throughout the Okanagan in late September.

Richard says they had students from all over the region take part.