Trans-Canada Highway upgrade work begins in Tappen

Photo: BC Gov't

Construction has begun on a Trans-Canada Highway improvement project in the Shuswap.

The work will widen the highway to four lanes between Ford Road and Tappen Valley Road.

It will also replace the aging Tappen overpass and construction of frontage roads, along with a commercial and passenger vehicle pullout.

“Upgrading this portion of highway to four lanes and replacing the outdated infrastructure will allow traffic to move more safely and efficiently,” says Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming.

“Communities will be better connected, and businesses will be better able to move their products throughout the province and through B.C.”

It's part of the province's larger Kamloops to Alberta Highway 1 improvement plan.

This portion of the work includes a stretch of highway running through the Skwl?x te Secwepemcúl?ecw (Little Shuswap Lake Band) reserve, which will improve access for the community.

Work will require three construction seasons and is expected to be complete in 2026.