New mammography unit opens at Shuswap Lake General Hospital

Photo: Google Street View

A new mammography unit has opened at Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm.

The site provides free screening and diagnostic mammograms, allowing Shuswap patients to access year-round care closer to home.

The $2.3 million project is a collaborative effort between the Shuswap Hospital Foundation, North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap Regional Hospital District, Interior Health, BC Cancer, and the Provincial Health Services Authority.

Historically, screening mammograms in the Shuswap have been provided by BC Cancer's mobile coaches, offering more than 1,500 screenings annually.

"The new mammography unit means patients can access screening and diagnostic services at Shuswap Lake General Hospital and eliminates the need to travel to other communities like Kamloops or Vernon for this service," Interior Health CEO Susan Brown said in a press release, calling it a significant step in improving rural health care.

"Our top priority is to enhance health-care access and deliver exceptional services tailored to the specific needs of our community," said Dr. Darren Lorenz, president of the Shuswap Hospital Foundation.



The foundation also contributed towards a new CT scanner installed in 2021 and between the two projects has contributed $3.3 million. The regional hospital district contributed $1.1 million.

Screening mammograms can help to find breast cancer when lumps are still too small to feel, before the cancer spreads and when there is the best chance of a cure, says Dr. Kim Chi, chief medical officer with BC Cancer.

Screening mammograms will be offered beginning Nov. 6.

Appointments can be booked through BC Cancer at 1-800-663-9203.

One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetimes.