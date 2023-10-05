All-clear given for owners of burned homes to return in Shuswap

Photo: Josh Dawson

Dozens of Shuswap properties that remained on evacuation alert due to "severe impact" from the Bush Creek East wildfire have now been given the all-clear.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says the the evacuation order has been rescinded as of this morning.

It had been issued Sept. 6 for properties "severely impacted by wildfire and sustained structure loss."

While residents can now return, they may not have a home left, or one with heavy structural damage.

"There may be a number of hazards on your property caused by the wildfire event," the CSRD says.

Information on safety re-entering affected properties is available via the Shuswap Emergency Program and Recover Shuswap, as well as from provincial disaster recovery resources.

The blaze swept through the North Shuswap, including Celista, Scotch Creek, Lee Creek, and other rural areas.

"Partially burnt structures have the potential to collapse or pose other serious safety risks," the CSRD says. "... You may wish to consult a professional engineer for guidance on how to safely proceed with work."

Photo: CSRD

Affected properties where residents may now return are listed below.

Photo: CSRD