Final evacuation orders lifting soon for homes damaged in Bush Creek wildfire

Photo: CSRD

The final evacuation order for owners of properties impacted by the Bush Creek East wildfire in the North Shuswap is expected to be lifted soon.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says it is anticipated the orders "will be downgraded or rescinded in the near future."

Residents are advised of lingering wildfire area hazards upon re-entry.

Most residents were allowed back as of Sept. 6, but those with homes damaged by the fire remain on evacuation.

The blaze swept through the North Shuswap, including Celista, Scotch Creek, Lee Creek, and other rural areas.

CSRD building inspectors conducted rapid damage assessments of properties, and owners are reminded that when cleanup begins, there may be several health and safety risks.

"Partially burnt structures have the potential to collapse or pose other serious safety risks," the CSRD says. "... You may wish to consult a professional engineer for guidance on how to safely proceed with work."

Structure damage as well as other hazards may be present, and entry is at your own risk.