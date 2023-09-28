Shuswap watershed referendum to resume in new year after wildfire postponement

Photo: CSRD

The continuation of a Shuswap Watershed Council referendum will resume in the new year.

The referendum was postponed in mid-August as wildfires ravaged the Shuswap.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says advance and mail-in ballots will be securely retained until a new election date and will be included in the count.

The CSRD board is recommending a new general voting date be set for a Saturday in early February.

CSRD Areas F (North Shuswap) and G (Blind Bay, Sorrento, Notch Hill) were directly affected by the Bush Creek East wildfire, with evacuation orders requiring the cancellation of voting opportunities.

The District of Sicamous and Electoral Areas C, D, and E are also part of the referendum.

The vote is over continued funding of the Shuswap Watershed Council.

The CSRD used a special voting regulation to extend the watershed council service by one year until December 31, 2024, to give time for the referendum to happen.

If residents vote no, the watershed council service would no longer be funded and would expire at the end of next year.

Once voting locations have been organized, a new voting day will be officially set.