Accused in Shuswap murder arrested for breaching conditions as he ignored evacuation order

In the midst of a wildfire emergency, police arrested a man for ignoring an evacuation order – and breaching his release conditions on charges of murder.

Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy says police were conducting boat patrols on Adams Lake Aug. 5 to provide security for the evacuated area when they spotted a suspicious boat near the ferry route.

Officers intercepted the boat and found one of the two on board was Paul Vincent Binder.

Binder is charged with murder in the 2020 murder of Scotch Creek resident John Vance.

He had been released from custody on $10,000 bail and conditions not to be in the Lower Adams Lake area.

He also was not to be away from his residence without written permission from his bail supervisor and to be in the presence of his surety provider.

Binder was not compliant with any of these conditions, says Kennedy.

Binder was arrested and remains in custody.

His next court date is Oct. 2.