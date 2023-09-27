RCMP say 'clear case of mass amnesia' in removal of firefighting equipment

Photo: BCWS

Chase RCMP say there appears to be "a clear case of mass amnesia" regarding firefighting equipment that was stolen or moved during the Bush Creek east wildfire.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy says police investigated tips leading to a Squilax Angelmont Road property "and the association of this property to a rash of stolen firefighting equipment."

Police spoke with the tenants on the property and located a large water bladder and pump, both marked as property of the BC Wildfire Service.

The items were seized and returned to BCWS.

Several people were seen staying on the property and bringing various items to the property, says Kennedy.

All vacated the property after police arrived.

"Linking who had brought which items to the property, was not possible as all involved pointed the finger at the others, and there is a clear case of mass amnesia associated to the property," says Kennedy.